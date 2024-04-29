Altrius Capital Management Inc Has $7.13 Million Holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Altrius Capital Management Inc trimmed its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 783,112 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,453 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria comprises approximately 2.0% of Altrius Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $7,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 66.7% during the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBVA traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.75. 8,503,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,509. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $70.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.33.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a $0.1695 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

