Insider Selling: Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL) Insider Sells 3,116,167 Shares of Stock

Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL – Get Free Report) insider Kenneth Ernest Davy sold 3,116,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.77), for a total transaction of £9,348,501 ($11,741,397.89).

Fintel Price Performance

Shares of LON FNTL opened at GBX 305 ($3.83) on Thursday. Fintel Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 183.64 ($2.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 314.99 ($3.96). The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25. The company has a market capitalization of £316.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,357.14 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 283.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 255.67.

Get Fintel alerts:

Fintel Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a GBX 2.35 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Fintel’s previous dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Fintel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,285.71%.

About Fintel

Fintel Plc engages in the provision of intermediary services and distribution channels to the retail financial services sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Intermediary Services, Distribution Channels, and Fintech and Research. The Intermediary Services segment provides compliance and regulation services to individual financial intermediary member firms, including directly authorized IFAs, mortgage advisers, and wealth managers, as well as workplace consultants.

Featured Stories

