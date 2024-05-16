VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of VolitionRx in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

VolitionRx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VNRX opened at $0.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.85. VolitionRx has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $65.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.26.

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27 million. Equities research analysts expect that VolitionRx will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of VolitionRx

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VolitionRx stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 147,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of VolitionRx as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

VolitionRx Company Profile

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

Featured Stories

