Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $2.76 Million Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 367.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RCL shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.81.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of RCL stock opened at $153.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.41 and a 200-day moving average of $130.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $78.35 and a 12-month high of $156.93. The company has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.56.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at $21,365,763.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 24,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $3,393,222.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,850 shares in the company, valued at $13,859,758.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,300 shares of company stock worth $19,037,832. 7.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Stories

