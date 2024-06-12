Cresset Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $8,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 56,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after purchasing an additional 12,208 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 355,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,724,000 after acquiring an additional 94,039 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,235,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,738,000 after acquiring an additional 105,042 shares during the period. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 11,809 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ICE opened at $134.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.06. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.49 and a 1 year high of $140.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.87.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $44,923.34. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,417,450.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $44,923.34. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,417,450.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 350,880 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $305,265.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 649,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,442.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,234 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,823. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ICE. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.29.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

