Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $2,601,000. Thematics Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 186,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,712,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares during the period. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $1,915,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 12,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of GPN opened at $96.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.12 and a 1 year high of $141.77.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. On average, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Payments news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total value of $367,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,770.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $129.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.11.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

