Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Sold by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report) by 80.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 375,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,584,100 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Grifols were worth $4,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grifols during the third quarter worth $136,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 350.5% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 10,979 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grifols during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grifols during the third quarter worth $303,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grifols during the fourth quarter worth $398,000.

Grifols stock opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. Grifols, S.A. has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.96.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand's disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer's disease.

