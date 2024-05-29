Analyzing Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) & Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA)

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) and Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orion Office REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Empire State Realty OP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orion Office REIT $195.04 million 1.04 -$57.30 million ($1.33) -2.73 Empire State Realty OP N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Empire State Realty OP has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Orion Office REIT.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orion Office REIT -38.87% -8.32% -5.11% Empire State Realty OP N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Orion Office REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.0%. Empire State Realty OP pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Orion Office REIT pays out -30.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Orion Office REIT has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Orion Office REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.0% of Orion Office REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Orion Office REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Orion Office REIT beats Empire State Realty OP on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orion Office REIT

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants. The company's team of experienced industry leaders employs a proven, cycle-tested investment evaluation framework which serves as the lens through which capital allocation decisions are made for the current portfolio and future acquisitions.

About Empire State Realty OP

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc.

