Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys 33,979 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,834 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 33,979 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $4,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in GSK by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,961 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of GSK by 305.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 118,233 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 89,089 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter worth about $1,129,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter worth about $7,024,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of GSK by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,777,695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,883,000 after purchasing an additional 18,585 shares during the period. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GSK opened at $41.03 on Wednesday. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $33.67 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.85.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. GSK had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3762 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 53.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GSK in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

