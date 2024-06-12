Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,533 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.49% of The Ensign Group worth $31,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 11.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 295,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,481,000 after purchasing an additional 30,184 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at $4,993,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after purchasing an additional 32,884 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 24.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 201,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,050 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,691,000. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENSG. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.60.

The Ensign Group Stock Down 0.2 %

ENSG stock opened at $119.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.79 and a fifty-two week high of $127.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The Ensign Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Ensign Group

In other The Ensign Group news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total transaction of $1,216,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,611,994.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total value of $530,918.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total transaction of $1,216,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,611,994.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,813 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,703. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

