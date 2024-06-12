Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires 395 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,588 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $8,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $318.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $421.20. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $293.03 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

