Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $8.34 Million Stock Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 186,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $8,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 26,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 42,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 156,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $461,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,486,000 after purchasing an additional 107,496 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

MLPX stock opened at $49.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.62. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $50.67.

About Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

