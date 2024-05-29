Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO) and Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Critical Review

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Free Report) and Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.2% of Cargojet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of Freightos shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.6% of Freightos shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cargojet and Freightos, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cargojet 0 0 0 0 N/A Freightos 0 0 2 0 3.00

Profitability

Cargojet presently has a consensus price target of $256.50, suggesting a potential upside of 197.05%. Freightos has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 169.06%. Given Cargojet’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cargojet is more favorable than Freightos.

This table compares Cargojet and Freightos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cargojet N/A N/A N/A Freightos -99.95% -19.04% -15.39%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cargojet and Freightos’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cargojet N/A N/A N/A ($0.25) -345.46 Freightos $20.28 million 5.27 -$65.47 million ($0.44) -5.07

Cargojet has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Freightos. Cargojet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Freightos, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc. provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe. The company operates scheduled international routes for various cargo customers between the United States and Bermuda; and between Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany. In addition, it offers aircraft to customers on an ad hoc charter basis operating between points in Canada, the United States, and other international destinations; and specialty charter services for livestock shipments, military equipment movements, emergency relief supplies, and virtually large shipments across North America, South America, the Caribbean, and Europe. Further, the company is involved in the aircraft operation and maintenance, flight planning and dispatch, crew planning and training, ground handling, and commercial airline cargo management businesses. The company operates a fleet of 41 aircraft. Cargojet Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Freightos

Freightos Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for international freight. It operates WebCargo, a platform for connecting carriers and forwarders; and Freightos.com, a platform for connecting service providers to importers/exporters. The company also offers software-as-a-service solutions, such as WebCargo Air for airline rates and ebookings; WebCargo AcceleRate, a multi-modal rate repository; data services; and WebCargo Airline Control Panel that enables airlines to control bookings and optimize pricing with real-time booking analytics. In addition, it provides digital customs brokerage services. The company is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

