Cresset Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 403,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,113 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Marathon Digital worth $9,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,531,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 1,920.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 165,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 156,861 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. 44.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MARA stock opened at $19.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.07, a current ratio of 23.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.28. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $34.09. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 5.46.

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). Marathon Digital had a net margin of 106.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.89 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MARA. StockNews.com lowered Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Marathon Digital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Marathon Digital from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

