Nomura Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 604.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,297 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,297 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 0.15% of Amedisys worth $4,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,241,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $302,724,000 after purchasing an additional 12,137 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,271,097 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $120,830,000 after purchasing an additional 237,600 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 239.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,144,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $106,850,000 after purchasing an additional 807,000 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 710,697 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $67,559,000 after purchasing an additional 461,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,032,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $91.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $89.55 and a one year high of $97.36. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.44, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Amedisys had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $571.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AMED. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Amedisys

Amedisys Profile

(Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.