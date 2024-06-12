Sei Investments Co. Purchases 1,860 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $33,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STERIS in the third quarter worth about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in STERIS in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in STERIS in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in STERIS in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of STERIS by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STE. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.60.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $225.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 0.85. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $195.47 and a 52 week high of $254.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $217.18 and a 200 day moving average of $219.59.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 13.73%. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.45%.

In related news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $1,061,333.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $1,061,333.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total value of $469,831.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,639,085.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,477 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

