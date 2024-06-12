Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 102,764 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Nomura Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 44.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 127,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,764 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $4,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,319,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicell by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,137,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,374,000 after acquiring an additional 674,824 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicell by 321,488.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,058,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,698 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Omnicell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,517,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Omnicell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $984,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $29.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.14. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.69 and a 12-month high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.17. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $246.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

