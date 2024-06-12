Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $4.62 Million Stock Holdings in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 60,142 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $4,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QNST. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 40.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 15,215 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in QuinStreet by 2.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in QuinStreet by 1.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 889,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,982,000 after purchasing an additional 12,522 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in QuinStreet by 2.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,182,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,576,000 after purchasing an additional 61,717 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in QuinStreet by 46.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,814,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,273,000 after purchasing an additional 578,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QuinStreet stock opened at $16.77 on Wednesday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $19.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.23.

QuinStreet ( NASDAQ:QNST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 38.56%. The firm had revenue of $168.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Singular Research raised QuinStreet to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Stephens raised their target price on QuinStreet from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised QuinStreet to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on QuinStreet in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

