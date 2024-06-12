Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,239 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 112,998 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,777,000 after purchasing an additional 21,297 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 23,729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 650.2% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.16, for a total value of $463,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,978,316.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total transaction of $310,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 68,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,155,986.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.16, for a total transaction of $463,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,978,316.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,309 shares of company stock valued at $40,616,188. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDNS stock opened at $300.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $291.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.69. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $217.77 and a one year high of $327.36. The stock has a market cap of $81.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.11.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

