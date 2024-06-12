Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New $4.21 Million Investment in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 111,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,207,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 553.0% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,438,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,481,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,627 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,964,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,125 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 208.4% in the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,208,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,615,000 after purchasing an additional 816,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,275,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,722,000 after purchasing an additional 674,685 shares in the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

New Fortress Energy stock opened at $22.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.50. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $40.04.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $690.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.17.

New Fortress Energy Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

