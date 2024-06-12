Nomura Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 86.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 230,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,482,607 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $3,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the 4th quarter worth $98,023,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 2,132,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,699 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 1,835.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 984,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,352,000 after acquiring an additional 933,617 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the 4th quarter worth $14,579,000. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 1,777,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,525,000 after acquiring an additional 876,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

Kanzhun Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BZ opened at $20.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.41. Kanzhun Limited has a 52-week low of $12.57 and a 52-week high of $22.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $222.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.66 million. Kanzhun had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 9.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BZ shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kanzhun from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Macquarie upgraded shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kanzhun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kanzhun from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kanzhun presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Kanzhun

Kanzhun Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.