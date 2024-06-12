54,103 Shares in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Bought by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 54,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,036,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Humankind Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 42,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $87.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.41. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $98.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.87.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

