Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.84-0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.4-13.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.25 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.81.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CSCO

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.67. The stock had a trading volume of 32,601,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,964,555. The stock has a market cap of $201.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $45.70 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.55.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 48.63%.

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.