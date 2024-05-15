Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.28), Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($12.10) earnings per share.

Kyverna Therapeutics Stock Performance

KYTX traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.87. The company had a trading volume of 489,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,266. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.70. Kyverna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $35.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KYTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

About Kyverna Therapeutics

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

