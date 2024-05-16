Insider Buying: SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Insider Purchases £3,598.56 in Stock

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report) insider Soumen Das bought 408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 882 ($11.08) per share, for a total transaction of £3,598.56 ($4,519.67).
SEGRO Price Performance
SGRO opened at GBX 936.80 ($11.77) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. SEGRO Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 675 ($8.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 936.80 ($11.77). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 871.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 851.12. The firm has a market cap of £12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,460.95, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.75.
SEGRO Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a GBX 19.10 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $8.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. SEGRO’s payout ratio is presently -13,333.33%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About SEGRO
SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.4 million square metres of space (112 million square feet) valued at £20.7 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.
