Insider Buying: SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Insider Purchases £3,598.56 in Stock

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report) insider Soumen Das bought 408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 882 ($11.08) per share, for a total transaction of £3,598.56 ($4,519.67).

SGRO opened at GBX 936.80 ($11.77) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. SEGRO Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 675 ($8.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 936.80 ($11.77). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 871.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 851.12. The firm has a market cap of £12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,460.95, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a GBX 19.10 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $8.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. SEGRO’s payout ratio is presently -13,333.33%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SGRO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays raised shares of SEGRO to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,042 ($13.09) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC raised SEGRO to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 964 ($12.11) price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 982 ($12.33).

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.4 million square metres of space (112 million square feet) valued at £20.7 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

