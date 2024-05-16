U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
U.S. Global Investors Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ GROW opened at $2.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.59 million, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.96. U.S. Global Investors has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $3.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.77.
U.S. Global Investors Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a $0.0075 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Global Investors’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.
U.S. Global Investors Company Profile
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.
