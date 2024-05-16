Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CMT opened at $19.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Core Molding Technologies has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $30.09.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $78.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.69 million. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Equities analysts expect that Core Molding Technologies will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Molding Technologies

In other news, CFO John P. Zimmer sold 4,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $90,120.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 173,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,412,684.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO David L. Duvall sold 17,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $354,638.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,888,934.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John P. Zimmer sold 4,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $90,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,412,684.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Core Molding Technologies by 1,648.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 106,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 100,091 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 12.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 434,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after acquiring an additional 49,501 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $625,000. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 76,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 21,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 55.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 51,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

