NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.
NeuroMetrix Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NURO opened at $4.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.28. NeuroMetrix has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $9.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.70.
NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 110.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of NeuroMetrix
About NeuroMetrix
NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, and China. Its marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system offers services to device and provide disposable electrodes to a customer base of hand surgeons and manufacturers for industrial health use.
