NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NURO opened at $4.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.28. NeuroMetrix has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $9.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.70.

Get NeuroMetrix alerts:

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 110.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of NeuroMetrix

About NeuroMetrix

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NeuroMetrix stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in NeuroMetrix, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NURO Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 2.80% of NeuroMetrix as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, and China. Its marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system offers services to device and provide disposable electrodes to a customer base of hand surgeons and manufacturers for industrial health use.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroMetrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroMetrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.