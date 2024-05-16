StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on 2U from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.31.

2U Price Performance

Shares of 2U stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.80. 2U has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $4.81.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $255.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.84 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 35.13% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that 2U will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 2U

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of 2U by 232.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 361,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 252,800 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in 2U by 76.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 627,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 271,133 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in 2U by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,331,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 438,007 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in 2U during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in 2U by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 836,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 50,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

2U Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

