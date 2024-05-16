StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Price Performance

Shares of Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.43. Sotherly Hotels has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $2.50.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $46.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.80 million. Sotherly Hotels had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 7.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sotherly Hotels stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels Inc. ( NASDAQ:SOHO Free Report ) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Sotherly Hotels worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

