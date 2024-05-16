StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Shares of Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.43. Sotherly Hotels has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $2.50.
Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $46.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.80 million. Sotherly Hotels had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 7.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.
