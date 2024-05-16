StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of CNET stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.93.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

