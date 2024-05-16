StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET)

Posted by on May 16th, 2024

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNETFree Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Price Performance

Shares of CNET stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.93.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.