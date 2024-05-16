Nick Keher Acquires 131 Shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT) Stock

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONTGet Free Report) insider Nick Keher bought 131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £149.34 ($187.57).

Nick Keher also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, April 11th, Nick Keher purchased 130 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of £149.50 ($187.77).

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Stock Performance

Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock opened at GBX 113.50 ($1.43) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £979.04 million, a PE ratio of -597.09 and a beta of 0.59. Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc has a one year low of GBX 91.24 ($1.15) and a one year high of GBX 279 ($3.50). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 116.71 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 155.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 5.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ONT shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.40) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.64) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Oxford Nanopore Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 303.75 ($3.81).

About Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.

