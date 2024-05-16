Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL) Insider Sells £915,000 in Stock

Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL – Get Free Report) insider Neil Martin Stevens sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 305 ($3.83), for a total transaction of £915,000 ($1,149,208.74).

Fintel Stock Down 1.9 %

FNTL opened at GBX 305 ($3.83) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 283.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 255.67. Fintel Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 183.64 ($2.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 314.99 ($3.96). The company has a market capitalization of £316.80 million, a PE ratio of 4,357.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25.

Fintel Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Fintel’s previous dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Fintel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,285.71%.

About Fintel

Fintel Plc engages in the provision of intermediary services and distribution channels to the retail financial services sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Intermediary Services, Distribution Channels, and Fintech and Research. The Intermediary Services segment provides compliance and regulation services to individual financial intermediary member firms, including directly authorized IFAs, mortgage advisers, and wealth managers, as well as workplace consultants.

