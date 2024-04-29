Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $10.50 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 23,244 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 4,631 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 52,859 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $15,673,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,384 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 894 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE MCD traded up $0.46 on Monday, reaching $273.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,150,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,269,806. The firm has a market cap of $197.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $281.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.96. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 57.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.41.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

