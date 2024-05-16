NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from NOV’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

NOV has raised its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years.

NOV Trading Up 1.1 %

NOV traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.05. The company had a trading volume of 537,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,076,039. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.04. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.74. NOV has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 11.23%. NOV’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NOV will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOV. TD Cowen lowered their target price on NOV from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on NOV from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised NOV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on NOV from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.07.

In other news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $61,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 114,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,715.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

