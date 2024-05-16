Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Holdings Decreased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,644,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,952 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $129,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 186.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $591,981.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,225,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,826,140.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HST. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.1 %

Host Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.49. 111,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,008,648. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.17. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $21.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.25). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 78.43%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

Further Reading

