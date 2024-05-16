High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Saturday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

High Liner Foods Trading Up 1.0 %

HLF stock traded up C$0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$13.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.71, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 0.38. High Liner Foods has a 52 week low of C$10.11 and a 52 week high of C$15.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$13.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.01. The company has a market cap of C$403.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.88.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.01. High Liner Foods had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of C$322.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$321.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that High Liner Foods will post 1.7563588 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$17.00 to C$18.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

About High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

