Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,045,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 207,213 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.47% of Corning worth $123,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 15.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,615,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $536,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,745 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Corning by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,714,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $874,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,388 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 1,329.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,321,494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,031 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 302.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,496,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Corning by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,899,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $667,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Price Performance

GLW remained flat at $35.11 during trading hours on Thursday. 121,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,744,394. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $36.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.03.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC lowered shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Corning

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $3,433,074.03. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,950.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,950.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $2,574,903.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,155,042.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 239,841 shares of company stock worth $7,971,257. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.