CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the bank on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

CNB Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years.

CNB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CCNE stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.06. 1,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,990. CNB Financial has a 12 month low of $16.43 and a 12 month high of $23.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNB Financial ( NASDAQ:CCNE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. CNB Financial had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $54.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CNB Financial will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of CNB Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

