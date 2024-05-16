Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
SPB traded down C$0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$9.27. 215,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,018. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.63. Superior Plus has a one year low of C$9.05 and a one year high of C$10.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.14. The firm has a market cap of C$2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 0.80.
Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$985.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.21 billion. Superior Plus had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 1.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Superior Plus will post 0.3863354 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Superior Plus news, Director Allan Angus Macdonald acquired 53,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.45 per share, with a total value of C$500,983.67. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.
