Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Superior Plus Stock Performance

SPB traded down C$0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$9.27. 215,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,018. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.63. Superior Plus has a one year low of C$9.05 and a one year high of C$10.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.14. The firm has a market cap of C$2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$985.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.21 billion. Superior Plus had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 1.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Superior Plus will post 0.3863354 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPB shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.75 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.69.

Insider Activity at Superior Plus

In other Superior Plus news, Director Allan Angus Macdonald acquired 53,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.45 per share, with a total value of C$500,983.67. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

