Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Plans Dividend of $0.33

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.3313 per share by the bank on Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a payout ratio of 17.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

NYSE DB traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.20. 504,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,252,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on DB. Citigroup downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Report on DB

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.