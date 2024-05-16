Melcor Developments Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:MRD)

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Melcor Developments Stock Performance

Shares of MRD stock traded up C$0.17 on Thursday, reaching C$11.67. The stock had a trading volume of 18,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,475. The stock has a market cap of C$357.80 million, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.05, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 10.17. Melcor Developments has a 1 year low of C$10.65 and a 1 year high of C$12.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.42.

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$125.13 million for the quarter. Melcor Developments had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 5.01%. Equities research analysts expect that Melcor Developments will post 2.2583826 EPS for the current year.

Melcor Developments Company Profile

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Land, Properties, REIT, and Golf divisions. It develops, owns, and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

