Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Announces Earnings Results

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.34, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter. Plus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 805.57% and a negative net margin of 271.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.10) EPS.

Plus Therapeutics Stock Performance

PSTV traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.26. The company had a trading volume of 8,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,414. Plus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $4.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Plus Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity at Plus Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Marc H. Hedrick acquired 12,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.04 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,347. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 26,961 shares of company stock valued at $55,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer. Its lead radiotherapeutic drug candidate is rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers and other cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.