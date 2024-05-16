Beldex 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.40 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. Beldex has a market capitalization of $219.53 million and $1.40 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be bought for $0.0341 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Beldex has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,983.64 or 0.04499915 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00052350 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00012320 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00018522 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00010992 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00012699 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,060,451 coins and its circulating supply is 6,446,680,451 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

