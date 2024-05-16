HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.32 EPS

HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.32), reports. HeartCore Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $5.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 million.

HeartCore Enterprises Trading Down 0.1 %

HTCR stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.85. 2,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,351. HeartCore Enterprises has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

HeartCore Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. HeartCore Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently -10.53%.

HeartCore Enterprises Company Profile

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.

