Dexterra Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:DXT)

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

DXT stock traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,855. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.76. Dexterra Group has a 12-month low of C$5.25 and a 12-month high of C$6.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$349.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.87.

DXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$9.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. TD Securities downgraded Dexterra Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Dexterra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.75.

Dexterra Group Inc engages in the provision of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management (IFM); Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The IFM segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

