Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,247,694 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 94,826 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.36% of Halliburton worth $117,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 3.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,202,160 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $372,687,000 after purchasing an additional 265,680 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,878,811 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $284,822,000 after buying an additional 1,568,485 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Halliburton by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,444,695 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $196,819,000 after buying an additional 153,419 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Halliburton by 4.1% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,334,388 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $135,043,000 after acquiring an additional 131,454 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 15.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,905,089 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $117,684,000 after acquiring an additional 388,079 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.59.

Halliburton Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Halliburton stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.22. The stock had a trading volume of 290,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,786,659. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $27.89 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.96.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $369,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 283,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,481,883.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $369,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,481,883.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 434,287 shares of company stock worth $15,415,304. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

