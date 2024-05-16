Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Arcos Dorados Stock Performance
ARCO traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.51. 196,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,233. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Arcos Dorados has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27.
Arcos Dorados Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.24%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Arcos Dorados
Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.
