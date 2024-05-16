Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) CEO Acquires $31,250.00 in Stock

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) CEO Luke C. Brandenberg bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,206.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Performance

Shares of GRNT stock opened at $6.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.11. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $8.14. The company has a market cap of $865.50 million, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.20.

Get Granite Ridge Resources alerts:

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Granite Ridge Resources had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $89.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GRNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital raised Granite Ridge Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Granite Ridge Resources in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Granite Ridge Resources in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.80 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.45.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Granite Ridge Resources

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Granite Ridge Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Granite Ridge Resources by 24,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 86.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. 31.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Granite Ridge Resources

(Get Free Report)

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Ridge Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Ridge Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.