StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Model N (NYSE:MODN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of Model N in a report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a report on Monday, April 8th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.80.

Model N Price Performance

Shares of MODN opened at $29.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. Model N has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $35.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -2,978,000.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). Model N had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Model N’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Model N will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Model N

In other news, insider Laura Selig sold 2,655 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $67,224.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,210.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 27,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $724,025.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 903,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,833,037.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Selig sold 2,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $67,224.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,210.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,616 shares of company stock worth $1,762,843. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MODN. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Model N during the third quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Model N by 1,594.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Model N by 24.8% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Model N during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Model N during the first quarter valued at $219,000.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

Featured Articles

